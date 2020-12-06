Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.