Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

