Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Water Works by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

AWK stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

