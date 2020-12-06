Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

