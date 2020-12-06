Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,983 shares of company stock worth $16,577,060 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $123.21 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

