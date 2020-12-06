Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 410.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

NYSE:LEA opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.