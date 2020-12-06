Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 105.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $360,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

