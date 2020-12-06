Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,700 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

