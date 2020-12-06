Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,700 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

