Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,100 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

