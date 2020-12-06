Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

