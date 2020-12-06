Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

