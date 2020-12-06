Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

