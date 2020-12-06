Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.