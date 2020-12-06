Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,300 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

