Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

