Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of AerCap worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

