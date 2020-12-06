Canaccord Genuity Raises Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target to $4.00

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ENGMF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.