Canaccord Genuity Raises Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ENGMF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit