CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,559 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $141,685,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,960,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 598,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,909,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

CNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

