Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

