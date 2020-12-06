Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

