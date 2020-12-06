Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 813,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.