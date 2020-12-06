Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 710 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. CX Institutional increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

