Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

