Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 315,836 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315,836 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Etsy worth $65,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $1,320,844.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,002,862. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $155.03 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

