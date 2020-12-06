Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,602 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $64,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $149.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

