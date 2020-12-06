CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $23.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $21.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

