Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Clearfield stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Comments


