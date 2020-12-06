Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

