Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Colliers International Group worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

