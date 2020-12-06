Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 84.19, suggesting that its stock price is 8,319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontline and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 38.35% 34.44% 14.01% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frontline and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 2 4 1 0 1.86 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $7.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontline and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 1.36 $139.97 million $0.82 8.09 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Frontline beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

