comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 160.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

