Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

