Contrasting Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) & Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Halliburton -26.60% 11.10% 3.08%

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Halliburton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million N/A -$87.87 million N/A N/A Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.77 -$1.13 billion $1.24 15.67

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Halliburton 2 17 5 2 2.27

Halliburton has a consensus target price of $12.64, indicating a potential downside of 34.93%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

Halliburton beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

