Contrasting Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoVibronix and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $530,000.00 21.73 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -1.31 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.68 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -16.00

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoVibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -727.90% -418.55% -218.34% Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76%

Risk & Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NanoVibronix and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surgalign has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surgalign beats NanoVibronix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

