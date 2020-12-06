Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 465.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

