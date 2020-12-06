Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Covetrus stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

