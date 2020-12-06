Critical Comparison: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.30%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59% Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.01 $313.10 million $3.13 9.95 Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.69 $18.65 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, it provides mortgage, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

