Critical Review: Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% Alaska Communications Systems Group 4.13% 5.68% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.87 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Alaska Communications Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

There is no company description available for Spectrum Global Solutions Inc.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

