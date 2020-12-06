Critical Survey: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of ArcBest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ArcBest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ArcBest and Smart Move, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 0 3 9 0 2.75 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

ArcBest presently has a consensus target price of $37.08, suggesting a potential downside of 17.57%. Given ArcBest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Smart Move.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcBest and Smart Move’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $2.99 billion 0.38 $39.99 million $2.88 15.62 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 1.47% 9.58% 4.18% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ArcBest beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. It also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â’do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

