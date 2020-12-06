CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of CyberArk Software worth $178,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

