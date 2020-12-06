Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 991,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $253.39 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.72.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

