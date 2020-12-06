DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DENSO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

