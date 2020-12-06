Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404.69 ($5.29).

HSBA opened at GBX 422.65 ($5.52) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.09 billion and a PE ratio of -38.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.67.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

