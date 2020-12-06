Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Survey

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.61 $301.45 million $3.47 15.07 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 9.77 $146.55 million $2.90 93.78

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82 SolarEdge Technologies 2 8 6 0 2.25

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $209.20, suggesting a potential downside of 23.08%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.64% 10.68% SolarEdge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65%

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. partnership with Schneider Electric to develop the residential solar market and provide homeowners with seamless energy management for smart homes of the future. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

