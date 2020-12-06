Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,488 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

