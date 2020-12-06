Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 162,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $209,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.