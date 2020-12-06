Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

