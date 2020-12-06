Endava (NYSE:DAVA) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Critical Analysis

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 8.24 $26.99 million $0.47 143.89 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.44 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endava and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 4 0 2.57 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 3.70% 6.07% 3.81% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Endava beats 12 ReTech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

