Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,549 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.73, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

